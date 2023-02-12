On episode 393 of Geekiest Show Ever, Elisa is getting ready to move house and Melissa has made the move to Mastodon. Check out our full show notes here https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse393-mammoth-move/ Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Please send us your feedback. You can email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on Twitter for additional tips and conversation: https://twitter.com/GeekiestShow. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Elisa can be found at https://twitter.com/elisapacelli1 and Melissa can be found at https://TheMacMommy.com/ Episode art is by Melissa Davis.

Listener Andrew recommended these earbuds, especially for workouts. He said: “For gym headphones I really like these: I think I got them on sale somewhere last year. They never fall out. And you can adjust the size of the tips. I like Beats because they work well with Apple products.”

Melissa recommends using memory foam tips for Apple AirPods Pro for a really comfortable fit.

Want to learn more about Zelle? Watch this video Why The Big Banks Created Zelle

We’ve found the best way to follow someone at the moment, is to copy the entire ID from the @ to the last letter then paste it into the search field of the Mastodon webpage where you’re viewing you account. This way it doesn’t matter which “instance” a person is on, they’ll show up in the search result.

Follow Melissa @TheMacMommy@mastodon.cloud

Follow Elisa @senseidai@mstdn.social

Melissa uses PicFindr, a new app from Softorino, to find images for content fast.

Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.

