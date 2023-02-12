Essential Apple Podcast 264: Apple’s Quarter

Well, we are back again and this time Nick and Simon discuss Apple’s quarterly results, some Lisa “family photos” taken by Bill Atkinson during the development of the Apple machine that launched 40 years ago, new HomePod reviews, ChatGPT, M1 vs M2, and as usual a selection of other stories from the week.

Recorded 5th February 2023

APPLE

Apple results and charts: $117.2B quarter is still a step back – Six Colors With 18% of the smartphone market, Apple took 85% of the profits last quarter – Apple 3.0 Chinas 2022 smartphone sales plunge to lowest level in a decade – Reuters

The 1 Word Apple CEO Tim Cook Has Not Said Is a Lesson for Every Leader – Inc

MacBook Pro 16-inch (2023) review: Apple does it again – iMore MacBook Pro M1 deal: Save almost £400 on the premium laptop – The Independent In praise of the M1 MacBook Air, and why I still recommend it – 9to5Mac

Report: New Mac Studio unlikely due to Mac Pro similarities – 9to5Mac

These 5 features turned my iPad into a shockingly good computer – Digital Trends

Apple HomePod Review (2023): Old and Stale – Wired Apple HomePod 2nd Generation Review – Tested by Experts – Men’sHealth

Apple is worlds most admired company for 16th straight year – AppleInsider

Lisa’s Family Photos – The Verge

TECHNOLOGY

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Security keys Apple recommends for iPhone, iPad, Mac – 9to5Mac

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Comic Relief 2023: Where to buy new Jony Ive red nose – The Independent

How to turn a Live Photo into a video on iPhone and iPad – Tom’s Guide

How to Use Your Smartphone to Counteract Vision Loss (2023) – Wired

