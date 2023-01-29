MyMac Podcast 924: Mac Pro Dead? Long live the Mac Pro

There’s some speculation that 2023 may be the year that the M-series Mac Pro may finally be released. There’s also lots of speculation (and a fair bit of whining) that it won’t be as expandable as some past Mac Pros were. Honestly? It probably won’t be. OODLES of audio comments including our first from the new Google voice number which will make this a SUPER long show with a lot of afters. Gaz wants to know how NFL Football teams are created.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

None this week

For Picks Sake

Guy and Gaz:-

AudioBook Builder

Timeout.com list of helpful Ukrainian donation sites

Ukrainian Red Cross

Doctors without borders

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501

Google Voice 703-828-4677

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot