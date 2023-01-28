Essential Apple Podcast 263: Apple Surprise!

Wow what a week, Apple went quietly mad and released new M2 Macs, full size HomePods and iOS 16.3! Simon and Nick chat about what it all meant – Mrs P bought a 50 inch 4K TV for just £229, but it cost Simon another £149 for an AppleTV 4K, she also bought an Apple Refurb iPhone 12 ProMax, and more stuff that caught our attention…

Recorded 22nd January 2023

NICK RILEY

@spligosh on Twitter very occasionally

Spligosh in the Slack

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube

JAMES ORMISTON

MacJim in the Slack

Also on Flickr as Ormie (O)

Has videos on Vimeo

APPLE

The Mac mini M2 is now the best upgrade from your Apple iMac – TechRadar How the M2 and M2 Pro Mac minis compare to the M1 model – Cult of Mac Top Stories: New MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, HomePod, and More – MacRumors

The iPhone’s white noise machine and other fun, little-known features – Fast Company

HomePod mini software update will activate hidden sensor and Sound Recognition feature – 9to5Mac

Apple Leaks Long Awaited Feature In New iOS 16.3 Release – Forbes

iOS 16.3 brings iCloud Advanced Data Protection feature to all users worldwide – 9to5Mac

Apple Invents a Magneto-Inductive charging & communications system for underwater – Patently Apple

Resident Evil Village Proves That Modern AAA Gaming On Apple Silicon can work – Press Start

TECHNOLOGY

M2 Max With 38-Core GPU Loses to Laptop RTX 4070 in OpenCL Benchmarl – Wccftech

VINNE & THE SQUIRRELS VS THE ANALYSTS

The next MacBook Air and iMac could come with a 3nm M3 chip – The Verge

After Apples busy January, the rest of the quarter may be quiet – Apple Insdider

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

