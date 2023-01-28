Essential Apple Podcast 263: Apple Surprise!

Wow what a week, Apple went quietly mad and released new M2 Macs, full size HomePods and iOS 16.3! Simon and Nick chat about what it all meant – Mrs P bought a 50 inch 4K TV for just £229, but it cost Simon another £149 for an AppleTV 4K, she also bought an Apple Refurb iPhone 12 ProMax, and more stuff that caught our attention…
Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!
Recorded 22nd January 2023
On this week’s show
JAMES ORMISTON
APPLE
- The Mac mini M2 is now the best upgrade from your Apple iMac – TechRadar
- How the M2 and M2 Pro Mac minis compare to the M1 model – Cult of Mac
- Top Stories: New MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, HomePod, and More – MacRumors
- The iPhone’s white noise machine and other fun, little-known features – Fast Company
- HomePod mini software update will activate hidden sensor and Sound Recognition feature – 9to5Mac
- Apple Leaks Long Awaited Feature In New iOS 16.3 Release – Forbes
- iOS 16.3 brings iCloud Advanced Data Protection feature to all users worldwide – 9to5Mac
- Apple Invents a Magneto-Inductive charging & communications system for underwater – Patently Apple
- Resident Evil Village Proves That Modern AAA Gaming On Apple Silicon can work – Press Start
TECHNOLOGY
- M2 Max With 38-Core GPU Loses to Laptop RTX 4070 in OpenCL Benchmarl – Wccftech
VINNE & THE SQUIRRELS VS THE ANALYSTS
- The next MacBook Air and iMac could come with a 3nm M3 chip – The Verge
- After Apples busy January, the rest of the quarter may be quiet – Apple Insdider
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
