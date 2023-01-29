On episode 392 of Geekiest Show Ever, Elisa and Melissa share updates on their newest tech and gear. Check out our full show notes here https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse392-recharging/ Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Please send us your feedback. You can email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on Twitter for additional tips and conversation: https://twitter.com/GeekiestShow. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Elisa can be found at https://twitter.com/elisapacelli1 and Melissa can be found at https://TheMacMommy.com/ Episode art is by Melissa Davis.

Hidrate Spark PRO Smart Water Bottle

Melissa’s on-the-go charging gear:

Anker Portable Charger, 10000mAh Power Bank with USB-C Power Delivery (25W) ~$40 This powers a HomePod mini. Melissa’s next test will be to see if she can connect her HomePod mini to her Mint mobile hotspot and use it as a travel device. The only downside to this Power Bank is a lack of pass-through charging. It’s a little hefty, but it’s made well and doesn’t overheat.

USB C Adapters (2 Pack), Anker USB C to USB Adapter High-Speed Data Transfer, USB-C to USB 3.0 Female Adapter ~$17 converts older USA-A to USB-C. Melissa uses this to connect her portable USB Apple Watch charger. This makes it so the iPhone Lighting cable and Apple Watch charger can fit plugged in next to each other using both charge ports of the Power Bank.

Here is a similar product: Anker Portable Magnetic Charger, Cordless Charger for Apple Watch with USB A Connector, [MFi Certified] ~$35

Anker USB C Charger 20W, 511 Charger (Nano), PIQ 3.0 Durable Compact Fast Charger, Anker Nano ~$31 for 2-pack

Anker Powerline II Lightning Cable, [3ft MFi Certified] USB Charging/Sync Lightning Cord ~$14 This is a good MFI certified Lightning cable replacement that costs less than Apple’s cable.

