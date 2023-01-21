MyMac Podcast 923: M2 Mania

Guy Serle #Podcasts, MyMac Podcast Leave a comment

Just as we were getting comfortable with the state of all things Mac, Apple does a non-event and throws out M2 Mac minis and MacBook Pros. Seems like maybe they should have started with these instead of the Air and iPad, but what do we know? Then, just to throw us another curveball, bigger HomePods just were announced!

For Picks Sake

Guy and Gaz:- 

AudioBook Builder

Timeout.com list of helpful Ukrainian donation sites

Ukrainian Red Cross

Doctors without borders

