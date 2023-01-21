MyMac Podcast 923: M2 Mania

Just as we were getting comfortable with the state of all things Mac, Apple does a non-event and throws out M2 Mac minis and MacBook Pros. Seems like maybe they should have started with these instead of the Air and iPad, but what do we know? Then, just to throw us another curveball, bigger HomePods just were announced!
Links:
None this week
For Picks Sake
Guy and Gaz:-
Timeout.com list of helpful Ukrainian donation sites
