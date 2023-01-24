Essential Apple Podcast 262: Back on the Tracks

After a year of turmoil and upheaval Simon is finally in a position to get back behind the microphone and get the podcast back on the tracks. In this episode Simon and Nick have a bit of a catch up and take a look at a few stories that caught their attention.

Recorded 15th January 2023

NICK RILEY

JAMES ORMISTON

APPLE

Praise for Tim Cooks self-inflicted pay cut – Philip Elmer‑DeWitt

A fix for when pinch-to-zoom on your Mac stops working – 9to5Mac

How Apple and Magnets Will Improve Future Android Phones – CNET

Apples workhorse MacBook Air is 15 years old – AppleInsider

Apple Collecting Feedback From Dispatchers Receiving False 911 Calls – MacRumors

Apple prepares for return of Home app architecture upgrade – Cult of Mac

SECURITY & PRIVACY

The biggest risks of using Bluetooth trackers like Apple AirTag, Tile – CNBC

Everyones blown away by amazing hack to make your iPhone say anything… – The Sun

How to Use the iPhone 14’s Emergency Satellite SOS – WIRED

FileMail

