Essential Apple Podcast 262: Back on the Tracks

After a year of turmoil and upheaval Simon is finally in a position to get back behind the microphone and get the podcast back on the tracks. In this episode Simon and Nick have a bit of a catch up and take a look at a few stories that caught their attention.
GIVEAWAYS & OFFERS
- Get 2 months on the Kino Premium Plan with offer code KINOWITHJOHNNEMO
Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!
Recorded 15th January 2023
Listen to the show:
This and other episodes are available at:
Apple Podcasts | Overcast | Essential Apple | Pocket Casts | My Mac | Pinecast | Soundcloud | RadioPublic | Listen Notes | Podchaser | PlayerFM | TuneIn | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Direct Download | RSS
On this week’s show
NICK RILEY
- @spligosh on Twitter very occasionally
- Spligosh in the Slack
- Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube
- Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube
JAMES ORMISTON
APPLE
- Praise for Tim Cooks self-inflicted pay cut – Philip Elmer‑DeWitt
- A fix for when pinch-to-zoom on your Mac stops working – 9to5Mac
- How Apple and Magnets Will Improve Future Android Phones – CNET
- Apples workhorse MacBook Air is 15 years old – AppleInsider
- Apple Collecting Feedback From Dispatchers Receiving False 911 Calls – MacRumors
- Apple prepares for return of Home app architecture upgrade – Cult of Mac
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- The biggest risks of using Bluetooth trackers like Apple AirTag, Tile – CNBC
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- Everyones blown away by amazing hack to make your iPhone say anything… – The Sun
- How to Use the iPhone 14’s Emergency Satellite SOS – WIRED
- FileMail
Essential Apple Recommended Services:
- All Things Secured – Online security made simple by Josh Summers.
- Pixel Privacy – a fabulous resource full of excellent articles and advice on how to protect yourself online.
- Doug.ee Blog for Andy J’s security tips.
- Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.
- Simple Login – Email anonymisation and disposable emails for login/registering with
- 33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.
- AnonAddy – Disposable email addresses
- Sudo – get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter… You get to keep 2 free avatars though.
- ProtonMail – end to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?
- ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!
- Comparitech DNS Leak Test – simple to use and understand VPN leak test.
- Fake Name Generator – so much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.
- Wire and on the App Stores – free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.
- Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.
Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.
Social Media and Slack
You can follow us on:
Twitter / Slack / EssentialApple.com / Soundcloud / Spotify / Facebook / Pinecast
- Also a big SHOUT OUT to the members of the Slack room without whom we wouldn’t have half the stories we actually do – we thank you all for your contributions and engagement.
- You can always help us out with a few pennies by using our Amazon Affiliate Link so we get a tiny kickback on anything you buy after using it.
- If you really like the show that much and would like to make a regular donation then please consider joining our Patreon or using the Pinecast Tips Jar (which accepts one off or regular donations)
- And a HUGE thank you to the patrons who already do.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.