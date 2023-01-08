MyMac Podcast 921: Stupid Tech News

Guy Serle #Podcasts, MyMac Podcast Leave a comment

News on this podcast is serious business…no matter how many times we laugh at it. It can be hard to take some news seriously and other times it just lends itself to hyperbole and ridicule, but we approach these topics with much thought and insight….or that’s what we tell ourselves anyway.

RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

None this week

For Picks Sake

Guy and Gaz:- 

AudioBook Builder

Timeout.com list of helpful Ukrainian donation sites

Ukrainian Red Cross

Doctors without borders

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.comMacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.comGazMaz on TwitterGuyandGaz on TwitterFeedback

Skype +1 Area code  703-436-9501

Google Voice 703-828-4677

Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot

Leave a Reply