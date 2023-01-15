On episode 391 of Geekiest Show Ever, Elisa shares how she’s recharging in the new year with high-tech hydration. Melissa aims to try new tracking methods. Tune in to hear their gadget reviews. Check out full show notes here https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse391-happy-new-year/. Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Please send us your feedback. You can email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on Twitter for additional tips and conversation: https://twitter.com/GeekiestShow. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Elisa can be found at https://twitter.com/elisapacelli1 and Melissa can be found at https://TheMacMommy.com/ Geekiest Show Ever is an independent publication and has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple Inc. Products made by Apple mentioned in this podcast are a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. Episode art is by Melissa Davis using images provided by the developers mentioned in this episode.

Hidrate Spark Pro https://amzn.to/3ZiNtdJ

Mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat https://amzn.to/3QnFYhy

Watch Faces by Facer

free and paid https://apps.apple.com/us/app/watch-faces-by-facer/id1057071179

Papercode Daily Planner https://amzn.to/3WTyLse

iPhone 13 Silicone Case https://amzn.to/3VW9hsI

(Mac) Bartender part of Setapp or $16 https://www.macbartender.com/

(Mac and iOS) Fantastical https://apps.apple.com/us/app/fantastical-calendar/id975937182?mt=12

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/fantastical-calendar/id718043190

(iOS) Overcast free w/ads or $10/yr to remove ads https://apps.apple.com/us/app/overcast/id888422857

Calendars by Readdle https://readdle.com/calendars

