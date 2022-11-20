Let’s Talk Photography 110: iPhone RAW & Autumn/Fall

In this solo show Bart digs into two smaller topics that wouldn’t quite be enough for a show by themselves. He starts with his thoughts on a shooting RAW on his iPhone 14 Pro for the paste few months, and moves on to reflect on his experiences capturing this year’s autumn colours & mists. He shares some advice, and talks through his favourite four shots from this season (linked in the episode notes).

Links:

Episode Notes: https://lets-talk.ie/ltp110

Bart Busschots: https://bartb.ie/