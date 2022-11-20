On episode 388 of Geekiest Show Ever, Elisa and Melissa share their Geekiest Gift Guide recommendations. Check out our full show notes here https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse388-geekiest-gift-guide/ Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Please send us your feedback. You can email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on Twitter for additional tips and conversation: https://twitter.com/GeekiestShow. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Elisa can be found at https://twitter.com/elisapacelli1 and Melissa can be found at https://TheMacMommy.com/ Geekiest Show Ever is an independent publication and has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple Inc. Products made by Apple mentioned in this podcast are a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. Episode art photo by Jess Bailey on Unsplash

Links to Gift Ideas

Twinings Tea Bag Sampler Collection

If your car still has a 12V power socket, you can use this Anker 2-port USB-C Adapter

Veger Portable Charger for iPhone, iPad

Anker Nano 20 W USB-C Chargers, 2-Pack

Anker Portable Apple Watch Charger

Anker Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger

Mission Battery Base for HomePod Mini

Take Control Books

Battery Operated Tea Lights

LED Vanity Mirror Lights

Brori Electric Razor for Women with LED Light

Apple AirTag

Philips Hue Starter Kit

Philips Hue 552349 Smart Plug

PopSockets PopTop (Top only. Base Sold Separately): Swappable Top for Phone Grip Base – Tidepool Lavender

Melissa has this one and absolutely loves it. It’s a great fidget.

Flowkey – Piano Lessons

Show Us Some Love

Melissa loves her eufy cameras. If you decide to purchase a eufy camera, use Melissa’s referral link: https://fbuy.io/eufyus/zp85rwa3

Thinking of switching to Mint Mobile? Use our refer-a-friend links: Elisa’s is http://fbuy.me/tSm4x and Melissa’s is http://fbuy.me/tRqgc

Do you like getting cash back on purchases? Use our Rakuten referral links: Melissa’s is https://www.rakuten.com/r/MELISS95892?eeid=28187 and Elisa’s is: https://www.rakuten.com/r/SENSEI13

Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.

Geekiest Show Ever is an independent publication and has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple Inc. Products made by Apple mentioned in this podcast are a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

Audio Link