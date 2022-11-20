On episode 388 of Geekiest Show Ever, Elisa and Melissa share their Geekiest Gift Guide recommendations. Check out our full show notes here https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse388-geekiest-gift-guide/ Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Please send us your feedback. You can email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on Twitter for additional tips and conversation: https://twitter.com/GeekiestShow. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Elisa can be found at https://twitter.com/elisapacelli1 and Melissa can be found at https://TheMacMommy.com/ Geekiest Show Ever is an independent publication and has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple Inc. Products made by Apple mentioned in this podcast are a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. Episode art photo by Jess Bailey on Unsplash
Links to Gift Ideas
Twinings Tea Bag Sampler Collection
If your car still has a 12V power socket, you can use this Anker 2-port USB-C Adapter
Veger Portable Charger for iPhone, iPad
Anker Nano 20 W USB-C Chargers, 2-Pack
Anker Portable Apple Watch Charger
Anker Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger
Mission Battery Base for HomePod Mini
Brori Electric Razor for Women with LED Light
PopSockets PopTop (Top only. Base Sold Separately): Swappable Top for Phone Grip Base – Tidepool Lavender
Melissa has this one and absolutely loves it. It’s a great fidget.
Show Us Some Love
Melissa loves her eufy cameras. If you decide to purchase a eufy camera, use Melissa’s referral link: https://fbuy.io/eufyus/zp85rwa3
Thinking of switching to Mint Mobile? Use our refer-a-friend links: Elisa’s is http://fbuy.me/tSm4x and Melissa’s is http://fbuy.me/tRqgc
Do you like getting cash back on purchases? Use our Rakuten referral links: Melissa’s is https://www.rakuten.com/r/MELISS95892?eeid=28187 and Elisa’s is: https://www.rakuten.com/r/SENSEI13
Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.
Geekiest Show Ever is an independent publication and has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple Inc. Products made by Apple mentioned in this podcast are a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.