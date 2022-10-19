Let’s Talk Photography 109: Schrödinger’s Camera

In this solo show Bart gives his answer to a simple sounding but deceptively complex question from friend of the show Allison Sheridan — how many cameras does the iPhone 14 Pro have? Just two, one on each side? Or maybe four, three on the back and one on the front? But what about that new 2X mode using part of one sensor as what is effectively a different sensor? Is there a single right answer? Or is it Schrödinger’s Camera?

