GSE386 Catching Up

On episode 386 of Geekiest Show Ever, Elisa shares her latest cruise experiences. Melissa is taking piano lessons with iPad and Yamaha while illuminating her home in smart light from Phillips Hue and getting it all on camera with her new eufy pan and tilt. Check out our full show notes here https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse-386-catching-up/.

You can create a MIDI connection using a Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter connected to an iPad with the Flowkey app and a supported Yamaha piano will see the device and play sound through the speakers on the piano keyboard. It will also recognize your key presses and let you know if you’ve played the correct note. Find out more about Flowkey here and how to get a free trial by registering your piano keyboard here: https://www.flowkey.com/en/yamaha

Philips Hue smart bulbs can be found here: https://www.philips-hue.com/en-us

Melissa loves her eufy cameras. If you decide to purchase a eufy camera, use Melissa’s referral link: https://fbuy.io/eufyus/zp85rwa3

Episode Artwork Photo by David Pisnoy on Unsplash

