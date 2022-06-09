On episode 378 of Geekiest Show Ever, Elisa and Melissa share their reactions to WWDC22. Check out our full show notes here https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse378-wwdc22-reactions/ Episode Artwork Credit: Melissa Davis.

Check out Apple’s website for a synopsis of all they announced at the event here: https://www.apple.com/apple-events/

Melissa’s App Picks

MultiTimer: Multiple timers https://apps.apple.com/us/app/multitimer-multiple-timers/id973421278 Melissa uses this for creating custom workout timers with intervals. She looks forward to seeing what Apple can do to compete with this on watchOS9 with the new custom workout features.

MediSafe: https://www.medisafeapp.com This is the “app on steroids” Melissa recommends for users who need to manage many medications for themselves or for a family of members who need dosing management. App link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/medisafe-medication-management/id573916946

Episode Artwork Credit: Taras Shypka on Unsplash image modified by Melissa Davis

