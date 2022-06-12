MyMac Podcast 897: WWD SO Wrong

We made a lot of predictions for the keynote of WWDC, and I’m proud to say that we got everything right…which is a lie. Other than the date, not too much was correct.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

For Pick’s Sake

Timeout.com list of helpful Ukrainian donation sites

Ukrainian Red Cross

Doctors without borders

Guy:-

Gaz:-

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot