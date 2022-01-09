On episode 368 of Geekiest Show Ever, Melissa is back to unpack the new tech she’s gotten for her new home. Elisa has some handy tips so listen in to find out more.

Check out our full show notes here: https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse368-happy-new-gear/

Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Please send us your feedback. You can email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on Twitter for additional tips and conversation: https://twitter.com/GeekiestShow. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Elisa can be found at https://twitter.com/elisapacelli1 and Melissa can be found at https://TheMacMommy.com/



Photo Credit: Jackie Zhao on Unsplash

Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.