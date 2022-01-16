Essential Apple Podcast 249: New Year New Stuff

Happy New Year to all, and after our Holiday Break we’re back! This time the iPhone is 15, CES (sort of) happened, Apple’s top silicon guy moved back to Intel, China fires up a Fusion Reactor, and more. Simon Nick and Jim return to pontificate over it all.
GIVEAWAYS & OFFERS
- Get 2 months on the Kino Premium Plan with offer code KINOWITHJOHNNEMO
Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!
Recorded 9th January 2022
Listen to the show:
This and other episodes are available at:
Apple Podcasts | Overcast | Essential Apple | Pocket Casts | My Mac | Pinecast | Soundcloud | RadioPublic | Listen Notes | Podchaser | PlayerFM | TuneIn | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Direct Download | RSS
On this week’s show
NICK RILEY
- @spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.
- Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple
- Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube
- Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube
JAMES ORMISTON
APPLE
- Happy 15th Birthday, iPhone – Mashable
- Today Marks 15 Years Since Steve Jobs Unveiled the Original iPhone – Mac Rumors
- Apple has become the world’s first $3 trillion company – CNN
- HomeKit bug sends iPhone and iPad into reboot loop of deathHomeKit bug – Cult of Mac
- Apple loses lead Apple Silicon designer Jeff Wilcox to Intel – Apple Insider
- Apple Engineer Who Designed the M1 SOC Hired By Intel – Wccftech
TECHNOLOGY
- Distance Wireless Charging Made a Minor Comeback at CES 2022 – WIRED
- The best tech of CES 2022 – Mashable
- BlackBerry OS devices are pretty much dead after January 4th – Engadget
- InWith promises world’s first soft smart contact lens – CNET
- China switched on its nuclear fusion device that’s 5 times hotter than the sun – BGR
- Canon ink cartridges become an unexpected chip shortage victim – Apple Insider
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- LastPass says no passwords were compromised following breach scare – The Verge
- Here’s the truth about the crypto miner that comes with Norton Antivirus – The Verge
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- AirCard, like a card-shaped AirTag, will work with Apple’s Find My app – iMore
- Today I learned my Apple Silicon Mac has three operating systems on it and only one of them is called macOS. Boot modes for a Mac with Apple silicon – Apple Support
JUST A SNIPPET
For things that are not worth more than a flypast
- Goldfish learn to drive and navigate on land in animal behaviour study – Independent
Essential Apple Recommended Services:
- All Things Secured – Online security made simple by Josh Summers.
- Pixel Privacy – a fabulous resource full of excellent articles and advice on how to protect yourself online.
- Doug.ee Blog for Andy J’s security tips.
- Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.
- Simple Login – Email anonymisation and disposable emails for login/registering with
- 33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.
- AnonAddy – Disposable email addresses
- Sudo – get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter… You get to keep 2 free avatars though.
- ProtonMail – end to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?
- ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!
- Comparitech DNS Leak Test – simple to use and understand VPN leak test.
- Fake Name Generator – so much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.
- Wire and on the App Stores – free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.
- Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.
Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.
Social Media and Slack
You can follow us on:
Twitter / Slack / EssentialApple.com / Soundcloud / Spotify / Facebook / Pinecast
- Also a big SHOUT OUT to the members of the Slack room without whom we wouldn’t have half the stories we actually do – we thank you all for your contributions and engagement.
- You can always help us out with a few pennies by using our Amazon Affiliate Link so we get a tiny kickback on anything you buy after using it.
- If you really like the show that much and would like to make a regular donation then please consider joining our Patreon or using the Pinecast Tips Jar (which accepts one off or regular donations)
- And a HUGE thank you to the patrons who already do.
- Also a big SHOUT OUT to the members of the Slack room without whom we wouldn’t have half the stories we actually do – we thank you all for your contributions and engagement.
- You can always help us out with a few pennies by using our Amazon Affiliate Link so we get a tiny kickback on anything you buy after using it.
- If you really like the show that much and would like to make a regular donation then please consider joining our Patreon or using the Pinecast Tips Jar (which accepts one off or regular donations)
- And a HUGE thank you to the patrons who already do.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.