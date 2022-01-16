Essential Apple Podcast 249: New Year New Stuff

Happy New Year to all, and after our Holiday Break we’re back! This time the iPhone is 15, CES (sort of) happened, Apple’s top silicon guy moved back to Intel, China fires up a Fusion Reactor, and more. Simon Nick and Jim return to pontificate over it all.

Recorded 9th January 2022

NICK RILEY

JAMES ORMISTON

APPLE

Happy 15th Birthday, iPhone – Mashable Today Marks 15 Years Since Steve Jobs Unveiled the Original iPhone – Mac Rumors

Apple has become the world’s first $3 trillion company – CNN

HomeKit bug sends iPhone and iPad into reboot loop of deathHomeKit bug – Cult of Mac

Apple loses lead Apple Silicon designer Jeff Wilcox to Intel – Apple Insider Apple Engineer Who Designed the M1 SOC Hired By Intel – Wccftech



TECHNOLOGY

Distance Wireless Charging Made a Minor Comeback at CES 2022 – WIRED

The best tech of CES 2022 – Mashable

BlackBerry OS devices are pretty much dead after January 4th – Engadget

InWith promises world’s first soft smart contact lens – CNET

China switched on its nuclear fusion device that’s 5 times hotter than the sun – BGR

Canon ink cartridges become an unexpected chip shortage victim – Apple Insider

SECURITY & PRIVACY

LastPass says no passwords were compromised following breach scare – The Verge

Here’s the truth about the crypto miner that comes with Norton Antivirus – The Verge

AirCard, like a card-shaped AirTag, will work with Apple’s Find My app – iMore

Today I learned my Apple Silicon Mac has three operating systems on it and only one of them is called macOS. Boot modes for a Mac with Apple silicon – Apple Support

Goldfish learn to drive and navigate on land in animal behaviour study – Independent

