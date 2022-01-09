MyMac Podcast 878: Silly Tech Songs

CES 2022 is over and apparently wasnâ€™t as huge as itâ€™s been in years past. Obviously the never ending-demic is the culprit, but there were still some cool things released for Apple related products and the GMen will discuss that with absolutely no expertise at all! Also spoiler alert if you haven’t seen the new James Bond flick, don’t listen to the after show. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED!

Guy:- Links to a lot of silly stuff!

Gaz:- Luminar 4

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot