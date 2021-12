From Merlin to StarBird Space Avenger, Tim and David talk about their favorite childhood toys. We would also love to hear what yours was for a future episode! theshow@geekspubpodcast.com

Links:

StarBird Space Avenger

Donkey Kong

Merlin

Hornetroid

Shogun Godzilla

Super Flight Deck

Mego Batman Batcave

Millennium Falcon