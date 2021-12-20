MyMac Podcast 876: Is it Sharing? Well…

The MyMac Podcast #Podcasts, MyMac Podcast Leave a comment

Gaz and Guy are going to share with you their opinions of some of the new features built into the latest versions of iOS and MacOS. Some of those opinions like those features will likely stink. Also, remember Guy complaining that no one was using the Skype call number? People did and Guy didn’t know because sometimes he’s dumb.

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.comMacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.comGazMaz on TwitterGuyandGaz on TwitterFeedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code  703-436-9501

Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.comMacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.comGazMaz on TwitterGuyandGaz on TwitterFeedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code  703-436-9501

Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Leave a Reply