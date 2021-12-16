Essential Apple Podcast 247: Banksy’s Spraycation

This week, Amazon had a big outage creating havoc, a dangerous flaw was found in a key server tool that puts attackers one step ahead, Tim pledged money to Tornado relief, Apple started pushing out release candidates for the next wave of OS updates, and more… Plus Simon and Nick go off on the odd tangent.

Recorded 12th December 2021

APPLE

Apple gets last-minute delay in complying with App Store changes after Epic lawsuit – Engadget

Apple Is Rolling Out a Manual Firmware Updater for AirPods — Gizmodo Apple finally makes a firmware updater for AirPods, but you can’t use it — 9to5Mac

macOS Monterey: Exploring the redesigned “Go To Folder” RocketYard via Chuck Joiner

µBrowser is a new web browser for Apple Watch that’s surprisingly great — 9to5Mac

iPhone 13 Pro ‘Steve Jobs Edition’ packs parts from original 2007 iPhone — CNET

Apple’s upcoming macOS 12.1 update will fix the MacBook Pro’s notch and menu bar issues — The Verge

Apple Donating to Relief Efforts Following Tornadoes in Several U.S. States — MacRumors

Apple updates AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max firmware versions – the Apple Post

TECHNOLOGY

NASA Returns Hubble to Full Science Operations – NASA

Springboard: the secret history of the first real smartphone is now available on YouTube — The Verge

Amazon says software problem was at root of huge Internet outage this week — Fortune

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Report: iOS Users Who Opt-Out of App Tracking Continue to Be Tracked – MacRumors

Warning Issued For Millions Of Microsoft Windows 10, Windows 11 Users — Forbes

Threat grows from newly discovered online vulnerability — SiliconValley.com Update on Apache Log4j Zero-Day Vulnerability – Security Intellignce iCloud and other services vulnerable to new ‘Log4Shell’ exploit – 9to5Mac



NeuralCam App Adds 48MP AI Super Resolution Upscaler to iPhone – PetaPixel

Ubuntu Web: A Chrome OS Alternative That Respects Your Privacy – MakeUseOf

Apple renews trademark for Mammoth operating system name – AppleInsider

Banksy’s East Coast Spraycation

NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (43:37)

Nemo’s PRODUCT OF THE YEAR Audio Technica AT 2040 Microphone $99 USD / £85 UKP – Amazon

