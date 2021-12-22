Essential Apple Podcast 248: Essential Christmas Party Work Meeting

Party Time (Oh no, sorry… Essential Work Meeting). Jeff Gamet, GazMaz, Patrice Brendamour and Mark join the regulars Nick, Simon and Jim to just chatter a bit and enjoy some Festive Cheer. With so many of us it got a bit chaotic at times, and there’s no real notes because… well – you will find out! Merry Christmas Everybody! Back in the New Year…

Recorded 20th December 2021

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

From Allister (@zkarj) I have an album in iCloud Photos with just under 600 photos, but around a dozen of them would simply not download to my iPhone or iPad. I checked and they are all visible both on my Mac and in iCloud.com (http://icloud.com/). I’ve seen this before and cured it by removing the photos (using the Mac) and adding them back again, but I detest this approach, particularly when they are in an album. Tonight I thought to myself… “what happens if I edit one of the photos on the Mac?” So I tried it. I goosed the brilliance up by 0.01 and what do you know, it made it download to my phone! Thinking I had the upper hand I then clicked “Revert to original” so my photo would be unsullied by even this minute adjustment. I was blown away when my iPhone un-downloaded the photo! Having resigned myself to this +0.01 brilliance, I set about doing the rest, and that is when a slip of the mouse showed me something curious. Now all of the recalcitrant photos have had their brilliance sliders adjusted from the original 0.00 to… -0.00.

Another Nemo PRODUCT OF THE YEAR ov21 by thinksound premium over ear, studio monitor headphones – $400 USD / £310 UKP Direct (not available on Amazon)

