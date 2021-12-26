While Melissa is settling in to her new home, Elisa is joined by Vicki Stokes to chat about what tv shows they’ve been watching.

Check out our full show notes here: https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse367-tv-time-with-vicki-stokes/ ‎

Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Please send us your feedback. You can email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on Twitter for additional tips and conversation: https://twitter.com/GeekiestShow. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Elisa can be found at https://twitter.com/elisapacelli1 and Melissa can be found at https://TheMacMommy.com/

Photo Credit: TV Vector by Jonny-Doomsday

Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.