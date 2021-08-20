MyMac Podcast 862: Golden Age of Apps

Recent experiments by Guy has made him start to think. A dangerous precedent that you would believe the world would want to avoid, but they did it anyway. Is the current crop of emulation of not just X86 coded apps, but iOS and iPadOS apps a look into the future? Are we getting closer to that time when what OS you’re running is irrelevant? That’s the subject for the next section anyway.
