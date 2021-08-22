Essential Apple Podcast 232: Talking with Andy J

Simon’s Mac is still in “dry dock” having failed a second time exactly as before – apparently it shipped out from the Apple Repair Centre earlier today as we record, so forgive us once again if the sound isn’t as slick as we like to hope we are ;D… Anyway this week Simon and Nick are joined by slack member @dougee (Andy J) our resident computer forensics specialist and unofficial security guru. [Sorry the show is late this week but I’ve had some personal life stuff going on that took up a fair bit of time – Simon]

Recorded 16th August 2021

On this week’s show:

APPLE

Apple SVP Craig Federighi responds to confusion over iOS 15 iCloud child safety policies in new interview – 9to5Mac Apple Technical Summary PDF Bart explains the White Paper to the rest of us… Recommended – Overcast Link

New U.S. Antitrust Bill Would Require Apple and Google to Allow Third-Party App Stores and Sideloading – MacRumors

Apple Says Fix Planned for ‘You Do Not Have Permission to Open the Application’ Error When Using a Scanner on Mac — MacRumors

TECHNOLOGY

Nvidia faked an entire press conference with a CG CEO – CNet

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Poly Network hacker returns nearly all $610M in stolen assets — AppleInsider

Night Terrors: Ransomware Campaigns Are Exploiting PrintNightmare — PCMag Ransomware: Now attackers are exploiting Windows PrintNightmare vulnerabilities — ZDNet

1Password 8 for Mac With Improved Interface, Performance, and More Now Available in Early Access – MacRumors

