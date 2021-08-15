MyMac Podcast 861: NOW we’re getting somewhere

That pesky Apple Car just won’t go away! Just when you thought it was safe to start looking at what analysts say again, this crops up once again proving the old saying…”Analysts are idiots who will say anything to get you to part ways with your money in the direction they’re being paid to tell you to spend it at.”. OK, the saying might not be old, in fact we may have made it up here on the spot, but it it doesn’t make it any less true.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

The old hotness! Heil PR-40 broadcast dynamic microphone

Ordnance Survey

For Pick’s Sake

Guy:- Tex Avery’s Symphony in Slang

Gaz:-

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot