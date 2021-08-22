On episode 362 Elisa speaks with Mike Potter, founder of the Macstock Conference and Expo, about Virtual Macstock 2021. The first Macstock took place in 2015, and is a great way not just to learn, but to meet great people in the Mac community. Mike gives us the lowdown on this year’s virtual conference, and a sneak peek of what’s to come for Macstock 2022. Check out our full show notes here: https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse362-virtual-macstock-2021/

