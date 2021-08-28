Essential Apple Podcast 233: Around the Houses with Essential Apple

With the likely Apple Event(s) drawing closer and “silly season” in full swing actual news is a little thin on the ground but Simon, Nick and Jim take a drive around the houses anyway 😀

GIVEAWAYS & OFFERS

Glenn Fleishman’s book Take Control of Securing Your Mac can be found at takecontrolbooks.com along with many other titles by him, Joe Kissell, Jeff Carlson and others.

Steve at Geeks Corner has a podcast which is usually a 5-15 min show of his thoughts on tech. Also keep an eye on his site or follow him on Twitter @GeekCorner_uk to watch for regular giveaways.

Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!

Recorded 22nd August 2021

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

Apple Podcasts | Overcast | Essential Apple | Pocket Casts | My Mac | Pinecast | Soundcloud | RadioPublic | Listen Notes | Podchaser | PlayerFM | TuneIn | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Direct Download | RSS

On this week’s show:

NICK RILEY

@spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.

Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

Nick’s church stream videos – You Tube

JAMES ORMISTON

MacJim in the Slack

Also on Flickr as Ormie (O)

Has videos on Vimeo

APPLE

Simon’s M1 Mac

Trouble with Quip

Apple will reportedly begin hosting in-store classes again on August 30th – Engadget

9to5Mac Writer Paid Source $500 in Bitcoin for Stolen Apple Data – Vice Apple’s Double Agent – Vice

With 9 Words, Tim Cook Just Explained the Biggest Problem With Facebook – Inc. – Apple News. Tech industry needs to rebuild user trust after privacy losses, says Tim Cook – AppleInsider

Glass

DaVinci Resolve update brings 3x faster M1 Mac performance along with 30% longer battery life – 9to5Mac

Comment: SharePlay won’t be available when iOS 15 releases, but there’s plenty to be excited about – 9to5Mac

‘Magic’ is a free Mac app that lets you draw anything with the trackpad – 9to5Mac

WhatsApp Beta for Mac and Windows – TechSpot WhatsApp for iPad coming as the company works on multi-device support – 9to5Mac



TECHNOLOGY

Elon Musk: What the Tesla Bot may mean for the future of Mars city – Inverse Don’t overthink it: Elon Musk’s Tesla Bot is a joke – The Verge

SHOUT OUT: ConsoleWizard

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Customers are suing T-Mobile as its breach climbs to 53 million – Business Insider T-Mobile Suffered a Massive Data Breach. Its Response Is the 1 Thing No Company Should Ever Do – Inc.– Apple News

AT&T denies data breach after hacker auctions 70 million user database – CyberSecDN

Secrets password manager – On the App Stores iOS and Mac

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Via David Ginsburg of In Touch with iOS Podcast – How to Quit All Your Mac Apps in Seconds – MakeUseOf Cmd+Option+Shift+Q will quit everything and log you out – Simon



Essential Apple Recommended Services:

All Things Secured – Online security made simple by Josh Summers.

Pixel Privacy – a fabulous resource full of excellent articles and advice on how to protect yourself online.

Doug.ee Blog for Andy J’s security tips.

Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.

Simple Login – Email anonymisation and disposable emails for login/registering with

33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.

AnonAddy – Disposable email addresses

Sudo – get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter… You get to keep 2 free avatars though.

ProtonMail – end to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?

ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!

Comparitech DNS Leak Test – simple to use and understand VPN leak test.

Fake Name Generator – so much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.

Wire and on the App Stores – free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.

Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.

Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on: