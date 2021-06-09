On Geekiest Show Ever episode 359, we cherry-pick our favorites from the slew of new software features that were announced at WWDC2021. It was held virtually on Monday, June 7, 2021. Check out our full show notes here: https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse359-wwdc2021-reactions/ Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Please send us your feedback. You can email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on Twitter for additional tips and conversation: https://twitter.com/GeekiestShow. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Elisa can be found at https://twitter.com/senseidai and Melissa can be found at https://TheMacMommy.com/ Episode artwork credit: @DylanMcD8 on twitter
iOS 15
Full list of new features available with iOS 15
iPadOS
Full list of new features available with iPadOS
macOS Monterey
Full list of new features available with macOS Monterey
watchOS 8
Conversation Boost is a feature I am really excited to try. Check out this article from ai about it: Apple enhances AirPods with Conversation Boost, Find My integration, Spatial Audio for Apple TV — appleinsider
Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.
