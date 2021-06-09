Essential Apple Podcast 223: Pre WWDC Ponderings

Recorded 6th June 2021
This week I wanted to try and get this out on Monday before the event but as ever life tends to get in the way. Jim, Nick, Steve from Geeks Corner and I get together again to look at a few stories and then ponder over what Apple might or might not bring us in the WWDC keynote.
On this week’s show:
NICK RILEY
- Big Show on the @spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.
- Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple
- Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube
JAMES ORMISTON
- MacJim in the Slack
- In charge of the Essential Apple Flickr
- Also on Flickr as thesrpspaintshop
- Has videos on Vimeo
STEVE DURBIN
- Runs the Geeks Corner website
- Produces the Geeks Corner podcast
- @GeekCorner_uk on Twitter
TOPICS
- Woman called Siri writes to Apple CEO asking for free laptop to make up for jokes she’s had to endure – indy100
- Apple Employees Wrote A Letter To CEO Tim Cook Saying Why They Don’t Want To Return To The Office – Forbes
- This is why Apple TV 4K Siri Remote scrubbing doesn’t work on Disney+, other apps – AppleInsider
- Top leaker says Microsoft will unveil Windows 11 later this month – BGR
- Apple’s first major AirTag update addresses serious privacy concerns – BGR
- This is not a drill: VMware vuln with 9.8 severity rating is under attack – Ars Technica
- This is the biggest reason iPhone users switch from Apple to Android – BGR
- Third eye invented to stop smartphone zombies from bumping into things – Sky News
- If iPadOS 15 takes a big leap and homeOS joins the fray, it might be time for iOS to become ‘iPhoneOS’ again.– 9to5 Mac
