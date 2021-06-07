Geeks Pub – Sandy

Tim and David finally crack the Vader code! It explains everything! Plus, JJ Abrams has a OF COURSE moment during an interview, WarnerMedia and Discovery merge with an awesome new name, and some interesting Nintendo Switch stats!
Publishing since 1995
Tim and David finally crack the Vader code! It explains everything! Plus, JJ Abrams has a OF COURSE moment during an interview, WarnerMedia and Discovery merge with an awesome new name, and some interesting Nintendo Switch stats!
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.