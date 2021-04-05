Let’s Talk Apple 91: March 2021

Joining Bart this month are Charles Edge from the Mac Admins Podcast, Simon Parnell and Nick Riley from the Essential Apple podcast, and GazMaz from the MyMac Podcast.

The show starts with a the usual followups and updates on long-running stories. That’s followed by a few quick legal stories, some Apple HR news, and some highlights from Apple’s push into original content. The three main stories are Apple discontinuing the iMac Pro, some other iMacs and the HomePod, Intel’s very mixed messaging towards Apple, and the compromise Apple managed to strike with Russia over their App Pre-installation law. The show ends with a quick rundown of some smaller Apple-related stories that made the news in March.

Detailed show notes are available at https://lets-talk.ie/lta91.

