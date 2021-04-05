Essential Apple Podcast 215: WWDC & Simon’s Silly Siri

Recorded 4th April 2021

This week Simon’s Siri goes weird, Jim returned. his Onyx Boox Note Air, Nick found some helpful software, Apple turned 45, ARM announced their v9 architecture, Facebook details of 553million users appeared online, new Beta 6 has surprise new features and WWDC 2021 was announced and we chat about all of that and more.

Glenn Fleishman's book Take Control of Securing Your Mac can be found at takecontrolbooks.com along with many other titles by him, Joe Kissell, Jeff Carlson and others.

Steve at Geeks Corner has a podcast which is usually a 5-15 min show of his thoughts on tech.

On this week’s show:

APPLE

Simon’s Siri voice has a bit of a problem…

Apple was founded 45 years ago, on April 1, 1976 – AppleInsider

Hands-on: iOS 14.5 beta 6 changes and features – new Siri voices, and battery recalibration (Video) – 9to5Mac

Apple WWDC 2021 announced as online-only event – The Verge

Apple books initiation production of 4nm successor to the M1 chip — Apple World Today TSMC says plans to spend $100B on chip fabrication expansion over next 3 years – Apple Insider

Apple is Building a Battery Farm Capable of Storing 240MW Hours of Energy – The Mac Observer Apple powers ahead in new renewable energy solutions with over 110 suppliers – Apple Newsroom

Apple Arcade Expands More Originals and iOS Classics – Mac Stories

TECHNOLOGY

ARM introduces v9, its first new chip architecture in a decade – Engadget

Jim and the Onyx Boox Note Air

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Signal usage is skyrocketing after WhatsApp’s disastrous privacy policy changes — Fast Company

Personal data from over 500M Facebook users leaked online – 9to5Mac Check if your data is known to have leaked in the past – Have I been pwnd

PSA: These Apps Are Collecting (and Selling) a Ton of Your Personal Information – iDrop News

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Both of these from @dougee in the Slack There’s a Hidden App on Your iPhone — One That Won’t Show Up on Your Home Screen or App Library – iOS Gadget Hacks ‎Scan Thing: Scan Anything – App Store

and one from https://quip.com/HNBAEAPd0LS ‎Mimeo Photos – photo printing service – App Store



JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

William Shatner Is Having His Personality Copied Into an AI — Comicbook.com

