Elisa and Melissa play a pair of TV Critics. You can decide who is Siskel and who is Ebert on Geekiest Show Ever episode 354. First we discuss digitizing medical records and whether vaccine passports are good idea and how they should be implemented. Melissa has found a new bug she’s calling Scream Time because one of her family devices has gone rogue in the Screen Time Settings. Elisa is still working on her mystery bandwidth issues and may be on the verge of a discovery regarding the Spectrum app. Be sure to check out our full show notes for links to the apps we discussed in this episode available here: https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse354-pandemic-escapism/ Follow us for additional tips and conversation on Twitter @GeekiestShow https://twitter.com/geekiestshow

NYS Excelsior Pass Wallet

developed by New York State Office of Information Technology Services



Our Escapism TV List

Resident Alien

El Camino

If you’re a Breaking Bad fan, you might enjoy this Screenrant article.

Better Call Saul

Elisa’s cross-stitch “The Evolution of Walter White”

Elisa’s Knitting Bag

Mom stars Allison Janney and Anna Faris

Mr. Robot

Orphan Black

iZombie

The Mandalorian

Charmaine Chan on Twitter

Check out this Vox interview with Charmaine Chan, a Visual Effects Artist. I think it’s fascinating how she used green screen and other technologies to achieve the lighting effects we see in The Mandalorian. It’s a fantastic interview if you want to learn more about the geekier side of cinema production. https://twitter.com/charmainesmchan

Ted Lasso

Brené Brown has a fantastic podcast called Unlocking Us. Last October, she interviewed Jason Sudeikis & Brendan Hunt about Ted Lasso, so if you’re a Lasso Superfan, you simply must hear it.

The Queen’s Gambit

Ray Donovan

Succession

Schitt’s Creek

Hamilton

Now that we’ve given you so many media ideas, you’ll want to make a list and organize them. Have we got the apps for you!

Genius

Sofa

iShows TV powered by Trakt.t‪v‬

We’re doing a future episode on Apple Fitness+ and we’d love your input. If you are a subscriber, let us know what you think of it. And if you tried Apple Fitness Plus and didn’t like it, tell us that, too!

Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date. https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT201222

Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Please send us your feedback. We’d like to hear from you. Let us know about a tech topic that interests you.

Elisa can be found at @senseidai or www.ThreeGeekyLadies.com Melissa can be found at @TheMacMommy or www.TheMacMommy.com