Essential Apple Podcast 209: Unacceptable???

Recorded 14th February 2021

Nick and Simon get together again to take a look at the news stories that caught their eye this week, including an insane looking 7 screen laptop, some disappointing aspects of the App Stores, and Nick has an interesting discovery about his Alexa…

On this week’s show

NICK RILEY

@spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.

Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

APPLE

Apple Adds Activation Lock Webpage With Tools for Users – The Mac Observer

Anyone can hack your Mac unless you patch it now — here’s how – Toms Guide

New Study Suggests Apple Watch Heart Rate Sensor Can Predict COVID-19 Up to a Week Before a Swab Test – Mac Rumors A European company is pioneering diabetes monitoring without the needle – Axios

Apple offering free battery replacement for 2016/2017 MacBook Pro that won’t charge past 1% – 9to5 Mac

Apple and Prepear reach an agreement on pear-shaped logo trademark – 9to5 Mac

Scam iOS Apps Still Raking in Millions in Revenue on App Store – Mac Rumors Developer reveals how fake reviews and ratings play a major role in App Store scam apps – 9to5 Mac

Introducing the first extensible iOS browser – Insight Stop using Safari and try this breakthrough iPhone browser instead – Fast Company

Security researcher hacks Apple, Tesla, Paypal, more, in clever open-source software attack – 9to5 Mac

TECHNOLOGY

Welcome to Affinity 1.9 – Serif

It’s No Surprise This Obscene 7-Screen Laptop Has 1-Hour Battery Life – Gizmodo

Facebook Working on Smart Watch to Compete With Apple Watch – Mac Rumors

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Barcode Scanner app w/ 10M installs turns out to be adware – 9to5 Google

Browsers are rushing to stop shadowy ‘supercookies’ that spy on your activity – Fast Company

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Hubble for iPad – Fledgling

