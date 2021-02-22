MyMac Podcast 837: Sizzle with the Steak

Loving that free subscription to AppleTV+ that you have with your purchase of an Apple thingy? Or is it part of your Apple One subscription? OR maybe you’re leeching it off from someone else along with Netflix. Well however you’ve gotten it, is there enough content for you to keep you coming back? No? There might be based on Apple’s trailers just released for their 2021 lineup.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

Ummm a couple of people leaving quickly from Google’s ethics department…..

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot