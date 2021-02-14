MyMac Podcast 836: Rearranging Stuff

Will there be a March Apple Event? What might be announced? Since we broke the ice with sheer speculation last week with all the talk about the fictional Apple Car that remains to be seen, why not shove our noses deeper into rumours since everything seems to be a bit rehash-y at the moment.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Pigs can play video games with their snouts, scientists find

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot



