Otterbox iPhone 12 Symmetry Series Case Review

Otterbox iPhone 12 And iPhone 12 Pro Symmetry Series Case

Company: Otterbox

Price: $ 49.95 USD

I decided that I would try out a clear case on my iPhone 12 Pro as I liked the Pacific Blue color of the phone and wanted to see how it would show off the phone yet still provide the necessary protection.

Having used Otterbox cases for a long time, I was totally surprised by the difficulties I encountered in trying to get the iPhone into the case. I continually tried to place the iPhone into the case starting at the bottom, then from the top, then from the volume control side, then from the power button side, all with no luck. I reached out to Otterbox, described the issue I was having and they immediately recommended that I start at the camera corner of the case and then move counter clockwise around the case. I tried that and still no luck in getting the case onto the iPhone. I asked my son to try and he suffered the same fate; no luck getting the case onto the iPhone. The concern for the two of us was that to get it on, the force needed would somehow cause damage to the iPhone. Finally, using a small folding knife, I assisted the case onto the iPhone.

After keeping the case on the iPhone for over a week, I decided to see how hard it would be to remove the case. I encountered the same problem when I tried to remove the case; finally resorting to utilizing the same knife to slowly move the case off of the iPhone. I waited for a few days and tried to get the case back onto the iPhone. Same problem as before, it just would not go on the iPhone without a major struggle.

The case itself presents a clear view of the iPhone and with the issues getting it on, you will know that the iPhone is protected. However, it is a fingerprint magnet resulting in my wiping it down frequently. It also shows any scratches from placing it in and out of one’s pockets. It just should not be this hard to get the phone into the case.

All in all, I give the Otterbox iPhone 12/12Pro Symmetry case a My Mac rating of 5 out of 10.