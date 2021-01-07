Otterbox iPhone 12 Defender Series Case Review

Otterbox iPhone 12 And iPhone 12 Pro Defender Series Case

Company: Otterbox

Price: $ 59.95 USD

I have been using Otterbox cases on my iPhones for many years now. Well regarded, built to protect an iPhone from just about everything, Otterbox has continued the tradition with the Defender case for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro.

If you have made the jump to the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and think that the color improvements as well as the “new” look for the iPhone make it something to be seen and not hidden in a case, I would agree with you except for the fact that things happen in everyday use. Since you now have an iPhone that cost you close to $1,000 or more, better to be safe than sorry. Accidents happen and it’s better to take care of your investment unless you have tons of cash and just don’t care.

iPhone 12 Pro next to Defender Case

Defender Case Belt Clip

With the Defender case for the iPhone, you won’t have to worry. First, you place your iPhone into the first part of the Defender case which is composed of two impact resistant polycarbonate layers that clip together to lock the iPhone in place. The back portion of the polycarbonate shell contains a thin foam cushion to protect the back of your iPhone. Once you have the iPhone secured inside the shells, you then place the synthetic rubber slipcover around this enclosure. This slipcover provides coverage over the on/off switch, the volume control buttons, the mute switch and even the lightning connector port. The only areas not covered by either layer are the cameras and the speakers on the bottom of the iPhone. I did not experience any issues when using any of the control buttons on the iPhone while it was in the case.

Also included in the package is a holster style belt clip that permits the user to place it on a belt or utilize it as a hands-free kickstand. The clip holster will not allow your iPhone to fall out as the clip holds it so securely that you have to want to get the phone out. This allows the user to decide whether to place the case in a pocket or clip it into the holster and utilize it that way. I can tell you that I have not experienced any difficulties in using the Defender case at all. The only other option for the user to consider is whether or not to utilize a screen protector for the front of your iPhone. While some may say that the case itself does add additional bulk to the overall appearance of the iPhone and hides the great look, it only adds a few ounces to the weight of the iPhone but the overall protection that is afforded to your investment in your iPhone is well worth it. The case has raised edges to protect the camera and the screen. Otterbox cases also come with OtterBox Certified Drop+ Protection that demonstrates OtterBox case designs undergo a series of tests to provide protection from drops, bumps, scratches and dings from everyday use. Drop+ Protection testing undergoes four times the military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6).

The only thing that can be pointed out as a possible complaint by some users is the use of Qi wireless chargers in that while the case does permit the use of Apple’s MagSafe charger, the charger unit will not be as secure as with Apple’s MagSafe cases that have additional magnets in the case and hold the charger in place even if you move the phone. I encountered no issues charging my iPhone with the MagSafe charger as long as I did not move the iPhone around while it was charging.

I have checked on the status of my iPhone inside the case and have not seen any issues with dust or scratches on the phone. I always take the time when I’m going to place the phone inside of any case to make sure that there isn’t any debris that snuck its way inside. The phone is totally secure and it does not move within the case. Another nice thing about the case is that it does not show fingerprints.

If you are looking to show off the beauty of your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro, then this case is not for you. If however, you are looking for the best possible protection for your iPhone, then you really need to consider Otterbox’s Defender case. Otterbox does provide a limited lifetime warranty on the case.

The case comes in a variety of colors: Black, Varsity Blues, Berry Potion Pink and Teal Me Bout It.

All in all, I recommend the Otterbox Defender Series case for the iPhone 12 and give it a My Mac rating of 9 out of 10.