MyMac Podcast 832: Blinded me with SCIENCE

These days it’s easy to believe that when you have a problem you can resolve it by throwing a little bit of Science-Fu at it. However sometime when that doesn’t work, what do you do? Easy, throw some other kind of science at it instead. Because when it comes to science, one solution may not work in all situations.
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts
Links
Hyundai’s confusion over Apple electric car tie-up
EVs made up more than half of car sales in Norway last year
Adobe Officially Ends Flash Support, Recommends Uninstalling Immediately
The UK is investigating NVIDIA’s acquisition of ARM
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/
Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501
Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.