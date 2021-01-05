Essential Apple Podcast 204: Happy New Year!

Recorded 3rd January 2021

Happy New Year – and let’s all hope it brings us better times! This week we are joined once again by Andrius Gailiunas of Pixelmator to hear how they got though last year, the launch of several new products and the release of Pixelmator 2.0… Plus our usual look at stories that caught our eye over the last few days.

On this week’s show

ANDRIUS GAILIUNAS

NICK RILEY

JAMES ORMISTON

APPLE

Apple starts shipping out special iPhones to security researchers – Cult of Mac

The new M1 Mac mini is now available as a hosted server with MacStadium — 9to5Mac

Record App Store spend during holidays thanks to pandemic – 9to5Mac

Serious Warning Issued For Apple AirPods Max Users – Forbes

This Underrated HomePod Mini Feature Will Make Your TV Room Sound Like A Movie Theater — Elite Daily

Apple will let Amphetamine app stay in the App Store after wrongly telling developer it violated App Store rules — The Verge

Apple removes Vybe Together app that promoted pandemic parties — Dazed

Five iOS bugs and annoyances Apple needs to fix in 2021 — ZDNet

Apple’s New Patent Will Revolutionize the Keyboard — Interesting Engineering

Corellium notches partial victory in Apple iOS copyright case — Ars Technica

Apple Could Be Willing to Back Down on Disputed Pear Logo Battle — iDrop News

TECHNOLOGY

Amazon buys Wondery, setting itself up to compete against Spotify for podcast domination — The Verge

Adobe Officially Ends Flash Support, Recommends Uninstalling Immediately — MacRumors

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Signal’s famous encryption may have been cracked – Tech Radar

Brave’s privacy-focused browser rolls out a version for Apple’s M1 Macs — Engadget

Happy 40th Birthday (Tomorrow) to the Most Important Rule in the History of Apple — Inc.

