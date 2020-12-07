GSE346 Space Invaders

Creating space and a little order among the chaos is our theme for Geekiest Show Ever episode 346. We talk about the devices and services we use to organize our data and enjoy our media. We’ll also discuss our initial impressions and how to troubleshoot some of the issues we encountered when we upgraded to the subscription service for 1Password. Follow us for additional tips and conversation on Twitter @GeekiestShow

Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.

We’re doing our part to keep the economy going! Good sales are still happening so if you haven’t already, check out our previous episode show notes for gift ideas and links: https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse345-geekiest-gift-guide/

In an email to customers, 1Password announced a Thanksgiving sale for standalone license users and we finally decided to dig in. (See what I did there?) At the time of this post, you may still be able to get the great deal they offer on 1Password for Families. If you can find that email message, it provides a promotional link and explains how you can trade in the standalone license and pay nothing until September of next year. That’s a long enough time to evaluate whether or not you want to afford the $60 annual fee or cancel the trial and go back to using the standalone version. At any time, you can try it out free for 30 days: https://1password.com/sign-up/

One way to practice self care and carve out some space for yourself is by listening to podcasts, audiobooks, or music. Do you have “books on tape” (on CDs) that you forgot about? Now would be a good time to get them off the discs and into your music library. From there you can sync them to your Apple Watch or other wearable device and pair it with bluetooth headphones to give your phone some alone time.

Here are some great mental health podcasts:

Unlocking Us with Brené Brown: https://brenebrown.com/unlockingus/

Terrible,Thanks for Asking: https://www.ttfa.org

Hidden Brain: https://www.npr.org/series/423302056/hidden-brain

Apple Watch SE

Accessories for AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro

