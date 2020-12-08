Essential Apple Podcast 201: Weird News Weekly

Recorded 6th December 2020

As we move into December Simon, Nick and Jim take a look at some of the news of the week including a weird camera for your Apple Watch, people putting WiFi routers in Faraday cages, and speculation around an Apple “Christmas Surprise!“

On this week’s show

NICK RILEY

@spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.

Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

JAMES ORMISTON

MacJim in the Slack

In charge of the Essential Apple Flickr

Also on Flickr as thesrpspaintshop

Has videos on Vimeo

APPLE

How a nightmare wormable, wireless, automatic hijack-a-nearby-iPhone security flaw was found and fixed — The Register

Apple launches recall program for iPhone 11 display with touch issues – 9to5 Mac How to check if your iPhone 11 is eligible for Apple’s new display module replacement program — 9to5 Mac

It’s not just you: Complaints about iPhone 12 battery life and dropped calls are widespread — Cult of Mac

Rumor: Apple memo to service providers suggests potential new hardware announcement next week – 9to5 Mac

App Store Award winners receive their physical trophies — Apple Insider

iPhone Upgrade Program Resumes in England — Mac Rumors

How to Install macOS Big Sur on an Unsupported Mac – THE EASY WAY using Big Sur Patcher! – Mr Macintosh on YouTube

Apple redesigns its Accessibility website and debuts new support videos — iMore

After Ransomware Attack, School District Says Chromebooks Safe But Not Windows Laptops — Forbes

TECHNOLOGY

The Wristcam is a camera for your Apple Watch — The Verge

People are putting their routers in jail to protect themselves from harmless Wi-Fi — The Verge

Family Sharing for App Store Subscriptions Now Available – Mac Rumors

Salesforce escalates Microsoft rivalry with £20.7bn Slack acquisition – IT Pro

SECURITY & PRIVACY

ProtonVPN is packed full of features to protect your data – Mashable

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

QGeeM 12 in 1 Hub – Amazon: £48UKP / $55USD

