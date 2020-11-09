GSE344 Mr. Pacelli

Mr. Pacelli
Our first interview is with Mr. Pacelli, a local hero and 5th Grade Math Teacher who calls Elisa, Mom. We’ll be discussing Distance Learning and how technology has impacted his work and life. Follow us @GeekiestShow.
Listen to the show to find out how to add captions to your images in iOS Photos app so you can search for them later. Here is a good tutorial with images that walks you through the process: https://www.macrumors.com/how-to/add-captions-photos-iphone-ipad/
Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Please send us your feedback. We’d like to hear from you. Let us know about a tech topic that interests you.
