MyMac Podcast 825: A completely unplanned and surprising event!

Sigh…sure there just HAD to be another event this year to announce the new Apple Silicon-based Macs. Why? Because obviously they didn’t already have their plans made or designs locked down before LAST month’s only 1 hour pre-recorded event. No video last week because eCamm’s Call Recorder (which is getting harder and harder to use) can’t handle more than one person at a time.

Links

AirPod Vacuum

