Essential Apple Podcast 193: Mark is fading away…

Recorded 4th October 2020

This week Nick and Simon are joined by Mark (who has some trouble with his mixer so unfortunately his sound isn’t as good as it should be – I did what I could to level it up – thankyou very much Chris’ Dynamic Compressor – but in parts he is a bit faint or clipped) and we wander around the what is and isn’t happening in the week in Apple.

This week’s show art was drawn by Jim – on his iPad using GoodNotes and the Apple Pencil.

APPLE

Tim Cook Could Earn One Million More Apple Shares by 2025 – The Mac Observer

Apple launches the new detailed Apple Maps experience in the United Kingdom, Look Around in select cities – 9to5 Mac

Google Project Zero Researcher to Join Apple to Improve iOS Security – iPhone in Canada

Apple releases new macOS Mojave 10.14.6 supplemental update with important bug fixes – 9to5 Mac

How to Fix the iOS 14 Bug That Causes Major Battery Drain – Gizmodo

Why Your Next iPhone Might Come Without Any Apps – Inc. Pre-installed Apple apps could be banned in Europe – 9to5 Mac

Apple Card mislabels AT&T bill as ‘Waters, Hardy & Co’, confusing users – iMore Apple says Apple Card billing mixup fixed, but tax firm still inundated with phone calls – AppleInsider

Apple catches electronics recycler illegally reselling over 100,000 iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches – 9to5 Mac Apple kept iPhone recycling scandal secret for months – Apple 3.0

Judge Excoriates Epic’s Dishonesty in Hearing Regarding Lawsuit Against Apple – Daring Fireball

TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft suffers second global outage in a week – IT Pro

Windows on ARM is about to get lots of apps thanks to new x64 emulation – The Verge

Blacklight – The Markup

