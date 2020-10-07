Let’s Talk Apple 85: September 2020

Joining Bart this month are Charlotte Henry & Kelly Guimont from the Mac Observer, and Nick Riley from the Essential Apple Podcast.

The show starts with a few followup stories (including the virus-shaped elephant in every room these days), some hires and acquisitions, and a quick overview of news related to Apple’s original content. The three main stories are more App-Store-related developments, Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ event, and the release of iOS 14, watchOS 7, etc.. The show ends with a quick rundown of some smaller Apple-related stories that made the news in September.

Detailed show notes are available at https://lets-talk.ie/lta85.

Please consider supporting the show on Patreon at https://patreon.com/ltpod.

Links:

Let’s Talk Apple: http://www.lets-talk.ie/apple @LTPod

Bart Busschots: http://www.bartb.ie @bbusschots

Charlotte Henry: https://www.macobserver.com/author/charlotte-henry/ @charlotteahenry

Kelly Guimont: http://www.appcamp4girls.com @verso

Nick Riley: http://www.essentialapple.com @spligosh