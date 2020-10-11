MyMac Podcast 821: Hi, Hype

ANOTHER Apple Event scheduled for next week. Most people thinks it’s for the iPhone 12, but Guy has a sneaking suspicion it’s for a new iPod HiFi and updated iPod Socks. Also best wishes to all the friends and family of Eddie Van Halen who sadly passed away from cancer last week.
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts
Links:
Cellmate: Male chastity gadget hack could lock users in
The UK wants to power all homes with offshore wind by 2030
UK, French, Belgian blanket spying systems ruled illegal by Europe’s top court
For Pick’s sake
Free Van Halen concert in Dallas 1991
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/
Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501
Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.