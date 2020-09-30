Essential Apple Podcast 192: Disyenaekenwitamtalkinaboot?

Recorded 28th September 2020
This week Nick, Jim, and Simon are joined by Guy Serle of the MyMac Podcast (and more) to talk about a slew of things that caught their attention (and of course to go way off piste…) It’s a longer show because some people just wouldn’t shut up! 😀
GIVEAWAYS & OFFERS
- Glenn Fleishman’s Working From Home book is completely FREE and can be downloaded here and now he has also released Take Control of Zoom Essentials free as well.
- Steve at Geeks Corner has restarted his podcast which is a 5-15 min show of his thoughts on tech. Also keep an eye on his site or follow him on Twitter @GeekCorner_uk to watch for regular giveaways.
Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!
Slacker @MacJim has a family friendly Flickr group for listeners to share photos because the Darkroom channel in the Slack has become so popular – if you’re interested head over to to the Essential Apple Flickr and request an invitation.
Listen to the show:
This and other episodes are available at:
Apple Podcasts | Overcast | Essential Apple | My Mac | Pinecast | Soundcloud | RadioPublic | PlayerFM | TuneIn | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS
On this week’s show:
GUY SERLE
- On Twitter as @Macparrot and @VertShark
- Co-host of the MyMac Podcast
- Mac to the Future and Guy’s Daily Drive on YouTube
- All his stuff is now at vertshark.com
NICK RILEY
- @spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.
- Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple
- Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube
JAMES ORMISTON
- In charge of the Essential Apple Flickr
- Also on Flickr as thesrpspaintshop
- Has videos on Vimeo
APPLE
- Simon has fun with Safari passwords going missing, LastPass going awol and more.
- “Speech Downloader Is Trying to Modify Your System” Pop-Up on Mac – Software Tested
- Apple Acquired Podcast App Scout FM Earlier This Year – Mac Rumors
- Amazon’s new ‘Luna’ cloud gaming service will be available for iOS users as web apps – 9to5 Mac
- COVID-19 smartphone app finally launches in England and Wales – Reuters
- How will the NHS COVID-19 app know my coronavirus (COVID-19) test result if I did not book the test through the app? · COVID-19 app support – NHS
- A minority of people, such as hospital patients, who were unable to log their positive result will now be able to request a code when contacted by NHS Test and Trace to input on the app – Twitter
- Video Offers Closer Look at Apple Face Mask – Mac Rumors
- Apple Watch Series 3 users complain of random reboots, other bugs after updating to WatchOS 7 – 9to5 Mac
- AirPlay 2 and HomeKit Coming to Select 4K Roku TVs and Devices Later This Year – Mac Rumors
- The Ultimate iOS 14 Homescreen Setup Guide! – Marques Brownlee on YouTube
- Request a refund from the App Store – reportaproblem.apple.com)
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- Zoom doesn’t score too badly against many other popular choices – NSA via Twitter
- ‘Alexa, I’m being pulled over’: Ring announces a new camera for the car that can record police interactions – Business Insider
- Privacy-focused Brave web browser adds support for iOS 14 default app settings – 9to5 Mac
- When coffee makers are demanding a ransom, you know IoT is screwed – Ars Technica
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- If anyone is looking for a cross platform open source TextExpander replacement that is free, take a look at espanso.org
- “Really enjoying using this and dumped my Textexpander subscription” – Dougee
JUST A SNIPPET
For things that are not worth more than a flypast
- Old TV caused village broadband outages for 18 months – BBC News
NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE
- FM-Freemove 3 in 1 Hydration Backpack $48 US – Amazon link on their page.
Essential Apple Recommended Services:
- Pixel Privacy – a fabulous resource full of excellent articles and advice on how to protect yourself online.
- Doug.ee Blog for Andy J’s security tips.
- Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.
- Simple Login – Email anonymisation and disposable emails for login/registering with
- 33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.
- AnonAddy – Disposable email addresses
- Sudo – get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter… You get to keep 2 free avatars though.
- ProtonMail – end to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?
- ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!
- Comparitech DNS Leak Test – simple to use and understand VPN leak test.
- Fake Name Generator – so much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.
- Wire – free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.
- Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.
Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.
Social Media and Slack
You can follow us on:
Twitter / Slack / EssentialApple.com / Soundcloud / Facebook / Pinecast
- Also a big SHOUT OUT to the members of the Slack room without whom we wouldn’t have half the stories we actually do – we thank you all for your contributions and engagement.
- You can always help us out with a few pennies by using our Amazon Affiliate Link so we get a tiny kickback on anything you buy after using it.
- If you really like the show that much and would like to make a regular donation then please consider joining our Patreon or using the Pinecast Tips Jar (which accepts one off or regular donations)
- And a HUGE thank you to the patrons who already do.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.