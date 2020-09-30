Essential Apple Podcast 192: Disyenaekenwitamtalkinaboot?

Recorded 28th September 2020

This week Nick, Jim, and Simon are joined by Guy Serle of the MyMac Podcast (and more) to talk about a slew of things that caught their attention (and of course to go way off piste…) It’s a longer show because some people just wouldn’t shut up! 😀

Glenn Fleishman's Working From Home book is completely FREE and can be downloaded here and now he has also released Take Control of Zoom Essentials free as well.

Steve at Geeks Corner has restarted his podcast which is a 5-15 min show of his thoughts on tech.

On this week’s show:

APPLE

Simon has fun with Safari passwords going missing, LastPass going awol and more.

“Speech Downloader Is Trying to Modify Your System” Pop-Up on Mac – Software Tested

Apple Acquired Podcast App Scout FM Earlier This Year – Mac Rumors

Amazon’s new ‘Luna’ cloud gaming service will be available for iOS users as web apps – 9to5 Mac

COVID-19 smartphone app finally launches in England and Wales – Reuters How will the NHS COVID-19 app know my coronavirus (COVID-19) test result if I did not book the test through the app? · COVID-19 app support – NHS A minority of people, such as hospital patients, who were unable to log their positive result will now be able to request a code when contacted by NHS Test and Trace to input on the app – Twitter

Video Offers Closer Look at Apple Face Mask – Mac Rumors

Apple Watch Series 3 users complain of random reboots, other bugs after updating to WatchOS 7 – 9to5 Mac

AirPlay 2 and HomeKit Coming to Select 4K Roku TVs and Devices Later This Year – Mac Rumors

The Ultimate iOS 14 Homescreen Setup Guide! – Marques Brownlee on YouTube

Request a refund from the App Store – reportaproblem.apple.com)

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Zoom doesn’t score too badly against many other popular choices – NSA via Twitter

‘Alexa, I’m being pulled over’: Ring announces a new camera for the car that can record police interactions – Business Insider

Privacy-focused Brave web browser adds support for iOS 14 default app settings – 9to5 Mac

When coffee makers are demanding a ransom, you know IoT is screwed – Ars Technica

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

If anyone is looking for a cross platform open source TextExpander replacement that is free, take a look at espanso.org “Really enjoying using this and dumped my Textexpander subscription” – Dougee



JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Old TV caused village broadband outages for 18 months – BBC News

NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE

FM-Freemove 3 in 1 Hydration Backpack $48 US – Amazon link on their page.

