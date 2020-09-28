MyMac Podcast 819: Scout’s Honour

Apple buys a startup called Scout FM which is meant to create Smart Stations of podcasts based on various topics chosen by the podcast creators. So if a podcast says its focus is on Technology, Business, or say, Sports, then Scout will build a playlist around those topics for you. Sounds like a topic

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

For Pick’s sake

Long way Up Apple TV+

Star Trek Lower Decks CBS All Access

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501 (Pssst! Calling from the Skype app? Just dial it without the 1 at the beginning!)

Patron Link: Guy’s Patreon Link

Ko-Fi Link: Guy’s Ko-Fi Link

PayPal Link: Guy’s PayPal Link